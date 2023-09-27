Ex-Apple Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discussing AI Hardware Device; Why Open-Source and AGI Might Kill OpenAI

Breaking: Designer Jony Ive and OpenAI’s Sam Altman Discuss AI Hardware ProjectRead more

If you were thinking of trading in your phone for the latest iPhone 15, you may want to hold off.

Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, Jessica and I reported on Tuesday. In a who’s who of tech, SoftBank CEO and investor Masayoshi Son has also talked to both Ive and Altman about the idea, but it’s unclear if he’ll remain involved moving forward.

There are plenty of unanswered questions regarding these discussions, most notably what this device or hardware could look like and what specifically it would do. Given Ive’s involvement, it’s most likely to be some sort of consumer device, like a reimagined phone. 

By Stephanie Palazzolo · Sept. 27, 2023 7:20 AM PDT
By Jessica E. Lessin and Stephanie Palazzolo
Jony Ive, the renowned designer of the iPhone, and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman have been discussing building a new AI hardware device, according to two people familiar with the conversations.
