Ex-Pinterest Staffer Launches AI App to Beat Pinterest, Raises $5 Million

A smattering of artificial intelligence apps have emerged recently to help consumers organize their lives. Some, like Rewind, help people keep track of all their digital activity so they can always remember what happened in the past. Others, such as HyperWrite, aid users with tedious web tasks like booking restaurant reservations or flights.

The latest entrant is Crate, which launched today, and can best be described as an AI-fueled version of Pinterest, the scrapbooking site. Crate analyzes content people like, from TikTok videos to news articles, to give them personalized recommendations about what products they should buy. For instance, if a Crate user saves lots of photos of Los Angeles, the app can pull in customized activities and content for that city, founder Anna Bofa said. Crate also auto-generates summaries and cover photos for folders in the app where users save content, known as crates.