Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future

From a motorcade speeding through Shanghai, the U.S. Secretary of Commerce talks to Jessica Lessin about AI, TikTok and Beijing’s ‘uninvestible’ present.

Sept. 2, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. She’d been a hard person to wrangle during her three-day diplomatic trip to China, and I had been given the smallest of windows for a face-to-face interview: just 15 minutes in the back of her vehicle, en route to an engagement.

The trip had been a whirlwind: Earlier Wednesday morning, I had seen the 52-year-old cabinet member take a ballroom stage to encourage a hundred women business leaders to never give up on their passions. After that, she squeezed in a meeting with the Shanghai party secretary to discuss her desire to make China more stable and predictable for U.S. businesses. Later, it was off for a chat with New York University students studying in Shanghai, a tour through Disneyland Shanghai, a press conference at Boeing’s Shanghai maintenance center and then, finally, a long flight back to Washington.

In between two of those meetings, I was ushered into a small black van, where Secretary Raimondo, wearing a dark green suit, looked far more refreshed than I felt. “It’s been a productive visit,” she told me seeming both relaxed and energetic. “But actions speak louder than words.”

