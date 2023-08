Latest Articles

Eight Startups Challenging Nvidia in AI Chips By Kevin McLaughlin, Anissa Gardizy, Jon Victor and Aaron Holmes · Aug. 24, 2023 6:00 AM PDT

Nvidia dominates the market for graphics processing units used to train artificial intelligence models, although rivals like AMD and Intel are trying to catch up. Now some scrappy startups are entering the fray with alternative designs for AI chips they claim work better and more efficiently than Nvidia’s GPUs. Other startups are targeting Nvidia’s app-writing software, which keeps...