Facebook has been doubling down on its creator efforts this week, emphasizing Reels above all else.

The flagship Meta Platforms app held the first in a series of livestreams it’s calling Reels School on Wednesday. Facebook invited creators who have found success posting short-form videos to the site to educate other Reel makers on strategy and video production. The half-hour livestreamed event, the first of its kind for Facebook, drew up to 6,000 online attendees.