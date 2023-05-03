Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling

In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His PowerRead More

Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
startups venture capital Finance

A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses. The company, co-founded by Jared Kushner and former Blackstone employee Ryan Williams, told investors then that its “addressable market opportunity is $100+ trillion.”

But the New York–based company failed to fulfill those big expectations. Last year, it told investors it would likely pull in less than $30 million in annual revenue and wasn’t yet profitable, according to people familiar with the matter. That has made its latest fundraising effort even more difficult. Over the past six months, the company has struggled to raise tens of millions of dollars, the people said.

Exclusive startups venture capital
Apple's John Giannandrea. Photo by Getty
Exclusive startups google
Apple’s AI Chief Struggles With Turf Wars as New Era Begins
By Wayne Ma
Late last year, a trio of engineers who had just helped Apple modernize its search technology began working on the type of technology underlying ChatGPT, the chatbot from OpenAI that has captivated the public since it launched last November.
Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. Photo via Getty
Exclusive microsoft google
In Google Founder’s Shadow, CEO Pichai Discovered the Limits of His Power
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Since Sundar Pichai became CEO of Google’s parent company, Alphabet, in 2019, he has been honest with colleagues about the difficulties of overseeing a sprawling conglomerate that’s under constant strain from internal power struggles, regulators and rebellious employees.
IRL CEO and Co-founder Abraham Shafi. Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive
IRL’s CEO Steps Down After Allegation of Inflated User Numbers
By Mark Matousek and Amir Efrati
Abraham Shafi has stepped down as CEO of messaging app IRL following allegations that the company used bots to inflate the users it reported publicly and to investors, according to a person with direct knowledge.
Photo via Upstart.
Finance
Fintech’s Credit Crunch
By Ann Gehan
Fintechs, beat down by the tech meltdown last year, are struggling to make good on their pitch to consumers.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive asia policy
Sequoia Hired National Security Firm Beacon Amid Scrutiny of China Deals
By Juro Osawa, Amir Efrati and Abram Brown
Sequoia Capital, whose Chinese affiliate became one of the biggest funders of startups in China, has been working with Washington-based national security advisory firm Beacon Global Strategies as it faces potential U.S.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.