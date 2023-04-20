Father of TikTok Superstar Charli D’Amelio: U.S. Should Back Off App Threats

The father of one of TikTok’s biggest stars said the U.S. government should “butt out” of the operations of the app, which is facing a potential ban.

Marc D’Amelio and his wife, Heidi, rose to fame as the parents of viral TikTok stars Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, who collectively have more than 200 million followers on the app. Along with their kids, Marc and Heidi D’Amelio produce content for multiple apps but credit TikTok with launching their fame.

“If [the government is] going to do something to protect people’s privacy, they should do it a little bit more across the board and not just single out TikTok,” he said Thursday, speaking at The Information’s Creator Economy Summit in Los Angeles.