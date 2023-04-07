Fear the Birdie: Can an Ear-Splitting Device Make Women Feel Safer?

A few months ago, I broke down and bought myself a Birdie, a $30 personal safety device that’s the size of a canary and the color of a candy bracelet. When activated, it emits an electronic shriek that is said to reach 130 decibels, loud enough to make your ears hurt and, theoretically, to keep bad guys at heel.

Already my relationship with my Birdie is a complicated one. I’m glad it exists. I wish it didn’t need to. I’m comforted by it. I hope to never use it. I question whether it would actually help if I were attacked on the street. I acknowledge that it’s better than nothing. Each time I look at my Birdie dangling innocently from a brass keychain off my handbag, I’m both reassured and resentful. It’s an elegant piece of technology that I hate even potentially needing to use.