As OpenAI and Google battle for artificial intelligence supremacy in the West, a parallel contest is happening in China.

Dozens of young Chinese startups as well as local tech giants Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu are developing machine-learning models to power chatbots similar to OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Five Chinese startups, including MiniMax and LangBoat, stand out from the startup pack when it comes to funding they’ve raised and their founders’ experience in the AI field.