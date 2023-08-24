Five Takeaways From Nvidia’s Earnings Call

Nvidia stock is trading up Thursday morning, as investors applaud Wednesday evening’s blowout quarterly earnings report. Of course, that quarter is history now: what’s more important is what comes next. On that subject, CEO Jensen Huang was less than illuminating on Wednesday’s call. Nevertheless, we learned a lot from listening to comments from Huang and Chief Financial Officer Colette Kress. Here’s our takeaways, from Anissa and me:

Supply bottlenecks. Huang and Kress were hesitant to provide details on when the supply of Nvidia’s graphics processing units would meet mounting demand. They simply stated the company expects chip supply to increase each quarter into next year. This isn’t much different from past quarters, when Kress told analysts that she believed “supply that we will have for the second half of the year will be substantially larger than” in the first half.