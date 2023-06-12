Flavrs Cooks Up Creator Equity Fund

Flavrs, a three-year-old creator-focused cooking app, is taking an unusual approach to attracting creators: It’s promising to give online food influencers a small stake in the startup if they post short-form videos on the app.

Creators approved for what Flavrs is calling a creator equity fund will receive shares that vest over time. In exchange, Flavrs asks them to spend “5% to 10% of their time and energy” making and posting content to its app. The company is setting aside shares for the fund, similar to the way companies set aside shares for employees. Grant sizes are dependent on a few factors, like a creator’s online following, the amount of content they post on Flavrs and how quickly they sign up for the fund, CEO and co-founder Alejandro Oropeza told The Information. The company has started to sign an unspecified number of creators.