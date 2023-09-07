How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTCRead more

Dave Clark in 2018. Photo by AP.
Flexport Founder Has a CEO Change of Heart

Photo: Dave Clark in 2018. Photo by AP.

Memo to would-be CEOs: Next time a company founder approaches you about taking the reins from them, run in the opposite direction as fast as you can. As we were reminded on Wednesday, when former Amazonian Dave Clark said he was yielding the top job at freight forwarder Flexport to founder Ryan Petersen, successfully filling a founder’s shoes involves more than ensuring they’re the right size. Clark joins a long list of CEOs—at companies ranging from Dell to Starbucks—who suddenly found themselves unemployed when a founder decided, for one reason or another, that their successor wasn’t handling things the way they liked.

And it’s not just founders who have regrets. Longtime CEOs can sometimes find it hard to retire. Exhibit A is Disney CEO Bob Iger, as CNBC detailed today with this deep dive into the drama that happened when Iger gave up the reins to Bob Chapek and very quickly regretted it. We’ll surely get a similar history about the Flexport saga before too long. But Clark’s tweet today announcing his decision didn’t leave much to the imagination. Clark acknowledged that “founders have the right to change their mind” and that he joined “to do big things,” but Petersen wanted to “return to focusing on growth in the core freight business.” It was quite a change from Petersen’s announcement last year that he had hired Clark to ensure Flexport would “live up to our potential,” reflecting his desire to dramatically expand the company.

Exclusive semiconductors Finance
Arm’s IPO Pitch to Wall Street: Don’t Worry, Growth Is Coming
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 6, 2023 5:40 PM PDT
SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son. Photo by Getty.
Behind the scenes of its much-anticipated initial public offering, SoftBank-owned chip designer Arm has pushed a clear message to skeptical analysts and investors: Growth is coming soon. The company told investment banking analysts last month in Cambridge, England, that its recently flat revenue growth would re-accelerate over the next few years after it hiked royalty fees by about 40% on...
Google Settles U.S. States’ Antitrust Case Over App Store Fees
By Jon Victor · Sept. 6, 2023
Dave Clark Resigns as Flexport CEO
By Ann Gehan · Sept. 6, 2023
Rippling Ends Relationship With Two Prop Trading Firms
By Natasha Mascarenhas · Sept. 6, 2023
Photo by AP.
Exclusive Finance
A Tangled Mess of Tech: JPMorgan’s Tall Task to Integrate First Republic
By Michael Roddan
In the hours after JPMorgan Chase bought troubled First Republic Bank for $10.6 billion in a government fire sale, its consumer banking chiefs Marianne Lake and Jennifer Piepszak—both potential successors to CEO Jamie Dimon—flew to California.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.
Czinger cofounders Lukas Czinger (center) and his father Kevin Czinger. Collage by Clark Miller. Photography courtesy Czinger
The 1:1 electric vehicles
Selling a Vision, and a $2 Million Hypercar, at Pebble Beach
By Tim Stevens
The chassis lurking under the skin of most cars is a pretty pedestrian thing—mostly sections of stamped and welded steel perforated with mounting points for the engine, suspension and everything else required to make the machine whole.