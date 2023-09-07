How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTCRead more

Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive
e-commerce amazon

Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport

Photo: Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.

Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.

But Clark, who had earned a reputation as a big spender and bold risk taker at Amazon, joined Flexport just as revenue in the freight forwarder’s main business collapsed from the peak of the pandemic and investors were increasingly demanding profitability over growth at all costs. Ultimately, Flexport's outspoken founder, Ryan Petersen, and Flexport’s board decided Clark’s initiatives were too risky and took issue with his spending during his time as CEO, according to a person close to Flexport. The company is also moving swiftly to remove many of Clark’s handpicked hires from Amazon after his departure, firing at least five top Flexport executives Clark had helped to bring in on Thursday, according to several people familiar with the matter.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Creator Economy startups
How Brands Are Turning College Students into Influencers
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 7, 2023 2:37 PM PDT
Brands are turning college students into mini influencers. Photo: Her Campus Media
A decade ago, companies tapped college students to hand out t-shirts, rep their gear (think: wearing a Red Bull backpack to class), and give out flyers on university campuses. Now, many of these college ambassador programs are turning college students into mini influencers. For beauty company Clinique, for example, students create and post content on Instagram and TikTok to “create buzz” about...
Latest Briefs
 
Charter CEO Outlines Possible Post-Disney Future for Cable
By Martin Peers · Sept. 7, 2023
Flexport’s Ryan Petersen Ousts Dave Clark’s Key Lieutenants
By Ann Gehan · Sept. 7, 2023
Second X Brand Safety Head Departs in Months
By Erin Woo · Sept. 7, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Midjourney CEO David Holz has bucked the tide among AI founders by boxing out venture capitalists. Midjourney art by Clark Miller
The Big Read startups ai
‘He Doesn’t Need VC in His Life’: How Midjourney’s Founder Built an AI Winner While Rejecting Venture Capital
By Kate Clark
Ever since David Holz founded Midjourney in mid-2021, venture capitalists have been practically begging him to take their money.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Midjourney art by Clark Miller
Scene and Heard culture
Inside Silicon Valley’s New Boys Club: The Testosterone-Testing ‘T Party’
By Zara Stone
Early one Saturday morning in August, a dozen men—a mix of startup founders, software engineers, designers and one professional Dungeons & Dragons dungeon master—gathered inside a small San Francisco condo to get their blood drawn.
Illustration by Harol Bustos.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Generated by Pika Labs.
AI Agenda startups ai
A Rival to Runway Emerges; Meta’s AI Drama; A Robotics Vet Becomes a VC
By Stephanie Palazzolo
In the past two months, the number of people using a Discord server dubbed Pika has quietly grown from zero to more than 160,000.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo engaged in a high-wire act of diplomacy during her four-day trip to China. Photo of Raimondo via Getty Images. Collage by Clark Miller.
The Big Read asia policy
‘Excited and Terrified’: On a High-Stakes Trip to China, Gina Raimondo Confronts a Complex Future
By Jessica E. Lessin
A former ambulance driver was whizzing me through the rainy streets of Shanghai to meet an eight-car motorcade and—hopefully—U.S.