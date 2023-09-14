Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet IconRead more

Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive
e-commerce

Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023

Photo: Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.

Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said. The decline shows how the SoftBank- and Andreessen Horowitz-backed logistics startup’s performance has been deteriorating rapidly amid a broader freight market collapse.

The plunge underlines the cyclical nature of businesses like Flexport, and the drop was taking place as recently ousted CEO Dave Clark took the reins full time at the company. Most of Flexport’s revenue comes from its freight forwarding business, which takes a percentage of the costs of ocean and air shipping services Flexport arranges on behalf of its customers. Ocean shipping rates soared in late 2021 and early 2022, but have since fallen dramatically as supply chain bottlenecks lessened and consumer demand has slowed.

Creator Economy Twitter
The Executive Musk Almost Tapped to Run Twitter
By Kaya Yurieff · Sept. 14, 2023 2:59 PM PDT
Former Twitter executive Kayvon Beykpour. Photo by Getty.
On Elon Musk’s first day as the new owner of Twitter, later renamed to X, he secretly met with one possible candidate who could help him run the company: Kayvon Beykpour, according to a new biography of Musk by Walter Isaacson out this week.  Beykpour co-founded livestreaming app Periscope. Twitter acquired his company in 2015, but shut it down six years later due to fizzling usage....
Microsoft Will Host Some Oracle Servers In Its Data Centers to Speed AI Development for Customers
By Aaron Holmes · Sept. 14, 2023
Arm Stock Price Pops By Nearly One-Quarter After First Trading Day
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 14, 2023
Elon Musk’s X Hires Four Former TV and Advertising Executives
By Sahil Patel · Sept. 14, 2023
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Databricks CEO Ali Ghodsi. Photo via YouTube/Databricks.
Exclusive startups ai
Inside Databricks’ Contrarian Playbook: Burn $1.5 Billion to Buy Big Growth
By Cory Weinberg
Much of the startup world has gotten a clear message from investors: Stop bleeding cash. Databricks, one of the software startups trying to benefit most from rabid corporate interest in artificial intelligence, is taking a different tack—and getting rewarded for it.