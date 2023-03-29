Forget the IPO Window. Watch for More M&A

Here’s some food for thought about initial public offerings. Yesterday I asked Brex co-CEO Henrique Dubugras when he thought the IPO window would open. His fintech company, after all, is one of many that could be beating down that door. Having raised $1.5 billion in funding, Dubugras said the company has a plan to break even off its existing funding.

When I ask the IPO question, I usually get an answer like “after X-straight months of interest rate stability” or “when the market has been up consistently for Y period of time.”