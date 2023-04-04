Former Disney Exec Kevin Mayer Looks to Double VC Fund Size to $1 Billion

Smash Capital, an investment firm co-founded by Disney veterans including Kevin Mayer, is seeking to raise as much as $500 million in fresh capital, according to two people familiar with the matter. The new fundraising would supplement half a billion dollars the fund previously raised.

The fund, which is separate from Mayer’s Blackstone-backed venture, Candle Media, invests in consumer internet and technology startups. Its portfolio includes stakes in Epic Games, the videogame company behind Fortnite; Fever, a platform that helps people find out about concerts and other live events; and fantasy sports company DraftKings, which went public in 2020.