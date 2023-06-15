Founders of Collapsed Job-Training Startup Misled VCs, Investor Alleges

In the span of a few months, Bitwise Industries, a job training startup that raised more than $100 million from investors including JP Morgan Chase, Goldman Sachs and Kapor Capital, has gone from an unlikely success story with hundreds of employees to a firm near bankruptcy targeted by multiple lawsuits, including allegations that its founders committed fraud.

Now one investor is claiming she and her firm were misled by founders and co-CEOs Jake A. Soberal and Irma L. Olguin, Jr., whom the board fired in early June after the company ceased operations and furloughed employees amid growing cash pains.

“From where I sit, we were presented not just with a general sentiment that things were okay, but with financials that seemed to [now] not match reality,” said Freada Kapor Klein, a partner at Kapor Capital.