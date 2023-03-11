Breaking News: Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s CollapseGet the Latest

People stand outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by AP.
Startups Seek to Raise Emergency Cash from VC Firms, Secondary Sales

People stand outside of an entrance to Silicon Valley Bank in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by AP.

As the weekend approached, startup founders with money stuck in Silicon Valley Bank raced to sell secondary shares and enter financing deals to meet payroll and other needs, a sign of the desperate dash for funds set off by the abrupt collapse of the tech-centric bank.

Many startup founders on Friday signed up for new loans based on the future revenues of their companies, according to Nathan Latka, CEO of Founderpath, a startup that offers this type of financing. Others heard from their VC backers, who said they could provide short-term cash. Menlo Ventures is planning on offering loans to portfolio companies that need to make payroll, Matt Murphy, a partner at the firm, said. Murphy said other large venture firms have committed to or are planning on doing the same.

And in some cases, founders sought to stanch their own personal losses. Omeed Malik, founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, an investment bank that specializes in secondary share sales, said that founders were calling all day on Friday trying to sell their shares to shore up personal cash positions amid a growing worry about their business prospects. “They need cash in their pocket now,” he said.

Silicon Valley Bank Experienced $42 Billion in Attempted Withdrawals
By Maria Heeter · March 10, 2023
Meta Layoffs Expected to Begin Next Week
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · March 10, 2023
Roku, Roblox and Others Disclose Exposure to Silicon Valley Bank
By Sahil Patel and Martin Peers · March 10, 2023
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to ‘Stay Calm’
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Photo by Bloomberg
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are ‘Backed Up’
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Navan CEO Ariel Cohen. Photo via Navan.
Exclusive startups
No ‘Sugarcoating’: Travel Startup Navan’s Turbulent Ride Toward an IPO
By Cory Weinberg
Ariel Cohen took the stage sipping champagne before 9 a.m. in front of more than 3,000 of his employees last month.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters. Photo by Bloomberg.
Silicon Valley Bank Fails After No Buyer Emerges. What Happens Next?
By Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan and Maria Heeter
Silicon Valley Bank failed on Friday after it couldn't find a buyer, with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.
LinkedIn's San Francisco office lobby. Photo by LinkedIn.
Exclusive enterprise
LinkedIn Faces Growing Complaints From Recruiters Over Rising Prices
By Mark Matousek
A core pillar of LinkedIn’s revenue growth in recent years, its recruiting services business, is under pressure as customers rebel against the company’s prices.