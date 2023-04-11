Garry Tan’s First Big Move as Y Combinator CEO Roils Founders

The first big change made by Y Combinator’s new CEO and president Garry Tan—to shutter a fund investing in mature startups so it could sharpen its focus on much younger companies—has set off an uproar among founders backed by the esteemed startup accelerator.

Ten startups, including YC graduates such as payroll provider Deel and credit card startup Brex, said they were “surprised and deeply disappointed” with YC’s recent decision to suddenly eliminate its late-stage Continuity fund last month, according to a letter sent to YC March 14 and viewed by The Information. YC now intends to appoint new board members to Continuity-backed startups to replace the former YC partners who led the fund, Anu Hariharan and Ali Rowghani, who were laid off when the fund was closed last month. But the companies are requesting that Hariharan and Rowghani keep their board seats.