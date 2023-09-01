Gemini Tries to Line Up Other Creditors in New Genesis Bankruptcy Plan

The high-profile spat between Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss and Digital Currency Group founder Barry Silbert is poised to get even uglier.

Gemini is trying to rally other creditors behind a plan to wring more money out of DCG to help pay back the more than $3.5 billion owed by its bankrupt lending subsidiary, Genesis, two people familiar with the matter said. The new proposal, viewed by The Information, would involve some creditors fronting funds to help pay others back quickly in exchange for a bigger share of any money won by suing DCG over fraud and other claims.