Gemini’s Pitch to Genesis Creditors

Crypto firm Genesis, whose lending unit filed for bankruptcy in January, said last week that its parent company, Digital Currency Group, and a committee of creditors had tentatively agreed to a restructuring deal that would be a big step toward paying back customers. But there’s been a lot more going on behind the scenes.

Crypto exchange Gemini, which is the biggest Genesis creditor, has been quietly pitching an alternative plan to other creditors through a creditor group called the Fair Deal Group, I scooped late last week. The details of this plan haven’t burst into public view yet, because Genesis had an exclusive period to propose and finalize its own deal. We’ll find out later on Wednesday whether the clock has run out for Genesis, when a judge rules on giving Genesis an extension.