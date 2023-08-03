Gen Z Underwear Startup Nears Sale, Highlighting New Phase of Retail M&A

Gen Z–founded underwear startup Parade, a size- and gender-inclusive brand that built an avid fan base on Instagram and was valued at nearly $200 million last year, is nearing a deal to be acquired, according to three people familiar with the talks.

The company recently held talks with lingerie manufacturer Ariela & Associates International, one of the people said, which makes products for companies including Fruit of the Loom, as well its own brands. Parade also had talks with investment firm Windsong Global, another person said, which has invested in fitness brand Gaiam and beauty retailer Cos Bar. Talks are ongoing and a deal has not been finalized, and another company could ultimately be the acquirer.