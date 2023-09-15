Goldman Sachs Makes Adjustments to Fix Apple Savings Account Problems

Goldman Sachs has made changes to how it handles Apple Savings transactions in an effort to resolve problems some customers had experienced when making withdrawals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some Apple Card customers who flocked to new Apple Savings accounts after they launched in April found it difficult or impossible to withdraw money from them, The Information previously reported. The reason: Goldman’s system was so sensitive to potential risky activity that it wrongly delayed or blocked some large withdrawals. Goldman recently adjusted its approach to cut down the number of, or reduce the severity of, those issues.