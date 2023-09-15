Exclusive: Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI Read more

Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019. Photo via Getty.
Exclusive
apple Finance

Goldman Sachs Makes Adjustments to Fix Apple Savings Account Problems

Photo: Tim Cook introduces Apple Card during a launch event at Apple headquarters on March 25, 2019. Photo via Getty.

Goldman Sachs has made changes to how it handles Apple Savings transactions in an effort to resolve problems some customers had experienced when making withdrawals, according to people familiar with the matter.

Some Apple Card customers who flocked to new Apple Savings accounts after they launched in April found it difficult or impossible to withdraw money from them, The Information previously reported. The reason: Goldman’s system was so sensitive to potential risky activity that it wrongly delayed or blocked some large withdrawals. Goldman recently adjusted its approach to cut down the number of, or reduce the severity of, those issues.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing markets google
Our Favorite Stories From This Week
By Akash Pasricha · Sept. 15, 2023 3:32 PM PDT
Photo via Shutterstock
Whether you’re a freight shipping fan, an IPO market aficionado, a close watcher of the crypto venture capital landscape, or if you’ve ever wondered what happened to Yahoo, there’s something for everyone in The Information’s coverage from this past week.
Latest Briefs
 
ByteDance, CFIUS Reportedly Resume Negotiations
By Erin Woo · Sept. 15, 2023
Instacart Raises Valuation Target to Nearly $10 Billion
By Cory Weinberg · Sept. 15, 2023
Flexport Revenue Drop Showed Extent of Freight Slowdown
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt · Sept. 14, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty
Exclusive cloud ai
Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWS
By Anissa Gardizy and Aaron Holmes
Last year, Nvidia made an unusual proposal to Amazon Web Services and other cloud providers that have long been the biggest buyers of Nvidia’s specialized artificial intelligence server chips.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive media/telecom Finance
Can Yahoo Be Saved? How Apollo Is Rebuilding an Internet Icon
By Rachel Graf
When speaking about the company he inherited in September 2021, Jim Lanzone is remarkably blunt. “I always knew these products had seen better days,” said Lanzone, the CEO of Yahoo, over a video call in late August.
Flexport founder, Ryan Petersen. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce
Flexport’s Revenue Dropped 70% in First Half of 2023
By Maria Heeter, Aaron Holmes, Ann Gehan and Theo Wayt
Flexport’s revenue fell nearly 70% in the first half of the year to $700 million and the company burned through cash, people familiar with the company’s financials said.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Why the Two Biggest Winners in Instacart’s IPO Clashed
By Cory Weinberg
By far, the two biggest winners of Instacart’s long-awaited initial public offering next week will be the grocery company’s largest individual shareholder, co-founder and former CEO Apoorva Mehta, and its largest venture backer, Sequoia Capital.
Photo by Getty
Exclusive google ai
Google Nears Release of Gemini AI to Challenge OpenAI
By Jon Victor
Google has given a small group of companies access to an early version of its highly anticipated conversational artificial intelligence software, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.