Google and Microsoft’s Other AI Race: Server Chips

Amazon, Microsoft and Google are known for their software, but now they are collectively spending billions of dollars to develop and produce microchips to power servers and artificial intelligence. As the companies’ AI and cloud rivalries grow, the chip projects are becoming a critical part of their strategy to reduce costs and win over business customers.

The above chart, based on The Information’s reporting and public sources, shows eight server and AI chips these companies have either launched or plan to release for internal product development, cloud-server rental businesses or both.