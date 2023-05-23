Google and OpenAI’s Next Battleground: Firefox?

The race between Google, OpenAI and Microsoft for chatbot supremacy has only just begun. But the companies may soon compete to put their artificial intelligence–powered chatbots in front of nearly 200 million people who use Mozilla’s Firefox web browser each month.

Mozilla plans to prominently feature a chatbot like Google’s Bard or OpenAI’s ChatGPT in Firefox to give users a more conversational web-search experience, Chief Product Officer Steve Teixeira said in an interview with The Information.