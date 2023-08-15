Google Gemini’s Strength May Be Its Greatest Weakness; Don’t Hop on the AI Hiring Train

Historically (and much to the dismay of people born in May and June), the word “Gemini” has been associated with being “two-faced” or having dual personalities.

So it’s somewhat fitting, then, that Google’s upcoming collection of large machine-learning models using that name was born out of the forced marriage of two AI teams, Google Brain and DeepMind, with diverging and sometimes conflicting philosophies and histories.

The Gemini models, which The Information first scooped in March and are set to launch this fall, aim to give Google the ability to build products not available from its growing set of competitors, namely, OpenAI, according to my colleague Jon’s piece published this morning, chock full of details.