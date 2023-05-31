Google Invests in AI Startup Runway to Wrest Cloud Business From AWS

Google is investing in Runway, a New York–based startup that lets customers generate video from text descriptions using artificial intelligence it pioneered, at a valuation of around $1.5 billion including the new capital, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The investment, part of a roughly $100 million funding round, underscores the fierce competition among cloud providers to get close to companies with cutting-edge AI services that could become major cloud customers or acquisition targets in the future. Amazon Web Services has touted Runway, which generates relatively little revenue from its video-editing tools, as a key AI-startup customer but Runway is now expected to rent cloud servers from Google, said one person briefed about the deal.