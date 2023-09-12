Nvidia Muscles Into Cloud Services, Rankling AWSRead more

Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in Congress in December 2018. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
AI Agenda
google ai

Google Trial Puts LLMs On the Docket; Databricks Projects Explosive AI Spending

Photo: Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in Congress in December 2018. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.

Artificial intelligence developers are undoubtedly lapping up a couple of stories my colleagues published Monday about Nvidia leveraging its hardware dominance to muscle into cloud services and Databricks projecting big corporate spending on artificial intelligence services. But first, today’s news.

The trial over the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google Search started this morning in Washington, promising to shed light on Google’s secretive contracts to embed its search engine in Apple devices—and hopefully a lot more. While the trial will largely focus on the past, the information it turns up might have implications for a newer question kicking around in the minds of government antitrust enforcers: Whether Google’s (and Microsoft’s) access to immense pools of data, including a rapidly-updated search index of the whole web, gives them an insurmountable edge in large-language models and the next wave of AI-powered businesses.

How Google could extend its search dominance to AI will be part of the DOJ's trial argument, said Adam Kovacevich, a former Google public policy manager who now leads an industry trade group that opposes the antitrust case.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
AI Agenda google ai
Google Trial Puts LLMs On the Docket; Databricks Projects Explosive AI Spending
By Jon Victor · Sept. 12, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Google CEO Sundar Pichai testifies in Congress in December 2018. Photo by Bloomberg via Getty.
Artificial intelligence developers are undoubtedly lapping up a couple of stories my colleagues published Monday about Nvidia leveraging its hardware dominance to muscle into cloud services and Databricks projecting big corporate spending on artificial intelligence services. But first, today’s news.The trial over the U.S. Department of Justice’s antitrust case against Google Search started this...
Latest Briefs
 
Amazon and Flexport Launch Dueling Supply Chain Services
By Theo Wayt · Sept. 12, 2023
Alibaba’s New CEO Urges Company to Embrace AI Revolution
By Juro Osawa · Sept. 11, 2023
Oracle Touts $4 Billion in AI Contracts But Stock Drops on Slower Growth
By Anissa Gardizy · Sept. 11, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Left: Dave Clark. Photo by AP. Right: Ryan Petersen. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive e-commerce amazon
Why Dave Clark and Ryan Petersen Butted Heads at Flexport
By Theo Wayt, Ann Gehan, Paris Martineau and Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark, a veteran Amazon executive who helped transform the company into a logistics juggernaut, made a huge splash last summer when he announced he was joining Flexport, a startup looking to shake up the old school freight business that had ballooned to an $8 billion valuation with backing from SoftBank and Andreessen Horowitz.
Dave Clark. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups e-commerce
Dave Clark’s Last Days at Flexport
By Nick Wingfield
Dave Clark knew something was off when the executive chairman of Flexport, Ryan Petersen, showed up on the video call on Wednesday with Robert Swan, a board member at the freight forwarder.
Chamath Palihapitiya, CEO of Social Capital; Deven Parekh, managing director of Insight Partners; and Scott Shleifer, managing director of Tiger Global. Photos via Getty.
Deals startups venture capital
Venture Firms Hang the ‘For Sale’ Sign on Portfolios
By Maria Heeter, Natasha Mascarenhas and Kate Clark
Some of the most active startup investors have been hanging a “for sale” sign on their portfolios at a time when venture investors are finding it increasingly difficult to raise new venture funds.
Deel photo by Getty. Background reflects prop trading websites that use Deel and YouTube video tutorials for them. Art by Shane Burke.
Exclusive startups venture capital
How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC
By Natasha Mascarenhas and Jessica E. Lessin
Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap.
Illustration by Harol Bustos.
Exclusive facebook ai
Inside Meta’s AI Drama: Internal Feuds Over Compute Power
By Kalley Huang and Sylvia Varnham O'Regan
Meta Platforms’ releases of its large-language models, Llama and Llama 2, in the past six months have won the company praise for offering free, open-source alternatives to models from OpenAI and Anthropic.
Apple's AI chief, John Giannandrea. Photo via Getty
Exclusive google apple
Apple Boosts Spending to Develop Conversational AI
By Wayne Ma
Apple has been expanding its computing budget for building artificial intelligence to millions of dollars a day.