Miss our Creator Economy Summit last week? Find our recap and more here. Read Now

Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive
google enterprise ai

Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft

Photo: Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.

Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.

The move is the latest sign of how Google is scrambling to respond to Microsoft and OpenAI, whose successful launch of ChatGPT—a chatbot now incorporated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine—threatens to erode Google’s long-standing dominance of search. This week Google also combined its two AI research labs, DeepMind and Google Brain, in an effort to speed its AI work.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Exclusive google enterprise
Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy and Amir Efrati · April 23, 2023 7:00 AM PDT
Thomas Kurian, Google Cloud CEO. Photo by Bloomberg.
Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses. The move is the latest sign of how Google is scrambling to respond to Microsoft and OpenAI, whose...
Latest Briefs
 
Alphabet Lowered CEO Pichai’s Stock Award Target 23% to $210 Million
By Amir Efrati · April 22, 2023
Gemini Announces New International Derivatives Platform
By Aidan Ryan · April 21, 2023
Lyft Planning New Round of Layoffs
By Mark Matousek · April 21, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive microsoft startups
Microsoft Readies AI Chip as Machine Learning Costs Surge
By Anissa Gardizy and Wayne Ma
After placing an early bet on OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft has another secret weapon in its arsenal: its own artificial intelligence chip for powering the large-language models responsible for understanding and generating humanlike language.
Photo of Bob Lee from Instagram. Art by Clark Miller.
In Memoriam
His Death Turned Bob Lee Into a Symbol—His Friends Are Trying to Take Him Back
By Scott Alan Lucas
I’ve got some bad news. It’s about Bob.” A friend was on the phone, calling Jake Shields with news about their buddy Bob Lee.
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman. Photo by AP.
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI Wraps Up Tender as AI Talent War Heats Up
By Jon Victor and Erin Woo
OpenAI has told employees it has finalized a tender offer that allowed some staff to cash out their holdings, one person with direct knowledge of the situation said.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive crypto venture capital
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 Billion Venture Fund Records 20% Loss
By Erin Woo
Tiger Global Management’s $12.7 billion venture fund, launched near the peak of the tech stock boom in October 2021, gave the New York hedge fund firepower to back hundreds of startups in under two years.
Nicola Mendelsohn and Mark Zuckerberg. Art by Shane Burke/Bloomberg
Exclusive facebook
Meta Tries to Lure Advertisers With Reels Discounts, AI Tools
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Sahil Patel
After suffering its first-ever drop in ad sales, Meta Platforms has abandoned its once-brash tone with advertisers in favor of a more flexible approach to winning business.
Art by Mike Sullivan
Exclusive startups e-commerce
How an Online Pharmacy’s Automation Project Went Awry
By Paris Martineau
Last summer, Capsule—an online pharmacy startup that had won attention with its speedy prescription-drug deliveries and quirky practice of addressing customers in emails and over the phone as “dear”—had a crisis on its hands in New York, its most important market.