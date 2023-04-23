Google’s Cloud Unit Gains Key AI Chip Team to Compete With Microsoft

Google has moved the engineering team responsible for making artificial intelligence chips into Google Cloud, a spokesperson confirmed, in a step that could make the cloud unit more competitive with its bigger rivals, Microsoft and Amazon Web Services, in selling AI-powered software to businesses.

The move is the latest sign of how Google is scrambling to respond to Microsoft and OpenAI, whose successful launch of ChatGPT—a chatbot now incorporated into Microsoft’s Bing search engine—threatens to erode Google’s long-standing dominance of search. This week Google also combined its two AI research labs, DeepMind and Google Brain, in an effort to speed its AI work.