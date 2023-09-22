Google’s Standoff with AI Chip 'Shark' Broadcom

Jim Cramer, CNBC’s “Mad Money” host, took a swipe at our report today that Google has set an internal goal to break from Broadcom, its supplier of artificial intelligence chips. Cramer called the story “patently false” on X. Cramer, who has been particularly bullish on Broadcom lately, is often criticized for dispensing bad advice—for example, telling his viewers earlier this year to buy shares of the parent company of Silicon Valley Bank shortly before it collapsed. In the case of our Broadcom story, he’s wrong again.

The intersection of AI and semiconductors has been the tech story of 2023, and we’ve covered it very closely, especially as it relates to Nvidia. But few people realize that Broadcom has actually been the second-biggest seller of AI chips this year. That’s because of Google’s multibillion-dollar orders of AI chips, known as tensor processing units. The company needs them to train and run AI models as it tries to overtake OpenAI and Microsoft. Behind the scenes, as Wayne, Anissa and Jon reported, Broadcom’s price hikes chafed Google to the point where the companies last year engaged in a good ol’-fashioned standoff. It’s not a surprise: Broadcom CEO Tan Hock has been described as a "shark" when it comes to negotiating with customers. By earlier this year, Google had had enough.