Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion
startups economy

Got a Growing Company? Watch Out for Business Drift.

By
Holden Spaht
 |  April 4, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Photo: Art by Clark Miller.

After slouching toward a sluggish end of 2022, technology mergers and acquisitions look to be showing new signs of life. That activity coincides with a continued rise in shareholder activism as value-oriented investors take advantage of the paradigm shift in valuations to demand higher profits and cash flow margins.

Amid tightened market conditions and the still-looming potential of an economic recession, balance sheet health is now under a microscope. With that heightened scrutiny, a long-undiagnosed malady has become too obvious to ignore: business drift. Common symptoms include loss of focus, declining productivity, low employee engagement, opaque product strategy and organizational bloat.

Opinion
Got a Growing Company? Watch Out for Business Drift.
By Holden Spaht · April 4, 2023 9:00 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
After slouching toward a sluggish end of 2022, technology mergers and acquisitions look to be showing new signs of life. That activity coincides with a continued rise in shareholder activism as value-oriented investors take advantage of the paradigm shift in valuations to demand higher profits and cash flow margins. Amid tightened market conditions and the still-looming potential of an economic...
Exclusive
Alphabet’s Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI
By Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s success in overtaking Google with an artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has achieved what seemed impossible in the past: It has forced the two AI research teams within Google’s parent, Alphabet, to overcome years of intense rivalry to work together.
DEALS
Private Equity Firms’ Secret Weapon for Big Software Buyouts
By Rachel Graf
When Thoma Bravo was drawing up the financing of its $8 billion acquisition of Coupa Software last year, the private equity giant didn’t turn to a bank, and it didn’t get a traditional loan.
ai
Birth of a Salesman: OpenAI Sheds Its Lab Coat to Seek Big Deals
By Aaron Holmes and Isabelle Sarraf
OpenAI has for years relied on a small, nimble team, composed primarily of researchers, to develop impressive artificial intelligence models rivaling those from Google and Microsoft.
Opinion
The Layoff Contagion Is Hurting Us All
By Jeffrey Pfeffer
Alphabet. Salesforce. Microsoft. IBM. Zoom. Meta Platforms. Amazon. The list goes on. More than 300,000 people laid off just in technology, just in the past year, and the number keeps growing—Disney, Goldman Sachs, Philips, Boeing, Meta (again), Amazon (again), even McKinsey.
The Briefing
Google, OpenAI and the Coming Copyright Storm
By Jessica E. Lessin
So here is a question: If you develop some software and train it on random material from the internet to make it smarter, do the creators of that material have any right to the software?
Exclusive
Saudi Arabia Discloses Ties to Andreessen Horowitz, Dozens of Other Venture Funds
By Becky Peterson and Kate Clark
For several years, venture capital firms have been cagey about whether they have raised money from Saudi Arabia, following the 2018 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in one of the country’s consulates.