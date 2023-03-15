Government Will Likely Only Sell Silicon Valley Bank to Another Bank, Sources Say

The U.S. government will likely only sell Silicon Valley Bank to another bank, people familiar with the matter said, essentially ruling out the private equity firms and venture capitalists that had been exploring making a bid.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took over SVB, which failed Friday, and is in the process of selling it. A person familiar with the sales process said there is virtually no chance SVB's bridge bank would be sliced up and parceled out to a private equity firm, and that the goal is to sell what remains of the bank in one piece.