Government Will Likely Only Sell Silicon Valley Bank to Another Bank, Sources Say

Two Silicon Valley Bank customers enter a branch in Palo Alto, Calif., on Monday. Photo by AP.
The U.S. government will likely only sell Silicon Valley Bank to another bank, people familiar with the matter said, essentially ruling out the private equity firms and venture capitalists that had been exploring making a bid.

The Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. took over SVB, which failed Friday, and is in the process of selling it. A person familiar with the sales process said there is virtually no chance SVB's bridge bank would be sliced up and parceled out to a private equity firm, and that the goal is to sell what remains of the bank in one piece.

Crypto Bank Anchorage Digital Lays Off 20% of Staff
By Aidan Ryan · March 14, 2023
Amazon Plans to Offer First Satellite Internet Service Next Year
By Theo Wayt · March 14, 2023
AI Startup Adept Raises $350 Million at $1 Billion Valuation
By Kevin McLaughlin · March 14, 2023
An SVB Financial Group chart displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, US, on Friday, March 10, 2023. Photo by Bloomberg.
Breaking startups venture capital
Startups and VCs Scramble to Pay Employees After SVB’s Collapse
By Kate Clark, Cory Weinberg, Aaron Holmes and Maria Heeter
The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank sowed panic at hundreds of startups and venture capital firms that banked there and now must seek new ways to pay employees and access funds from their investors and customers.
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Tells VC Clients to 'Stay Calm'
By Erin Woo, Amir Efrati, Lauren Tara LaCapra, Michael Roddan, Kate Clark and Kaya Yurieff
Silicon Valley Bank CEO Greg Becker on Thursday told top venture capitalists in Silicon Valley to “stay calm” amid concerns around a capital crunch that wiped nearly $10 billion off the bank’s market valuation.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive
Silicon Valley Bank Told Some Customers Money Transfers Are 'Backed Up'
By Kate Clark and Michael Roddan
Silicon Valley Bank on Thursday told at least four clients that wire transfers could be delayed, and the bank’s support phone lines were recently inaccessible.
Silicon Valley Bank headquarters in Santa Clara, Calif., on Friday March 10. Photo by Bloomberg
Q&A markets
Bank Execs on SVB Fallout: '2,000 Times Better If a Buyer Comes In' This Weekend
By Amir Efrati
Thousands of businesses and investors are panicking after federal regulators on Friday froze their assets at Silicon Valley Bank in what was the second-biggest bank failure in U.S.
The Silicon Valley Bank office in New York. Photo via Bloomberg.
startups venture capital
U.S. to Backstop All SVB Deposits; Regional Banks Look Likely to Prevail in Sale
By Lauren Tara LaCapra
The U.S. Treasury, Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. said Sunday they would fully backstop the deposits of Silicon Valley Bank.
YC CEO Garry Tan. Photo: Bloomberg.
Deals startups venture capital
Y Combinator to End Late-Stage Startup Fund, Lays Off Staff
By Kate Clark and Erin Woo
Silicon Valley startup accelerator Y Combinator won’t raise another continuity fund, which backs mature private tech companies, two people familiar with the matter said.