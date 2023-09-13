GPU Cluster Startup ‘Together’ in Talks For Third Financing in 9 Months

We’ve got news about an artificial intelligence startup that’s part of the recent trend of back-to-back funding rounds.

Together, a startup providing developers with compute and software to train and run open-source AI models, is in talks with venture firms to raise up to $60 million in new funding, which would be its third financing event in nine months, according to three people with direct knowledge of deal discussions who spoke to Amir, Erin and me. In January, the startup raised a $15 million seed round from Lux Capital at a nearly $100 million post-investment valuation (the seed round was rolled up with a $5 million pre-seed round and announced in May), which was followed by $12.5 million of financing at a $200 million post-investment valuation, according to two people with knowledge of the situation.