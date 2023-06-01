Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff

Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.

Privately held Instacart disappointed some investors last week by reporting the number of grocery orders it facilitated declined by 2% in the first quarter from the same period last year, and was flat compared to last year’s fourth quarter, people familiar with the matter said. The company’s gross transaction volume—the amount of money customers spend on grocery orders—inched up by just 3% from the same period last year.