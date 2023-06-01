Explore our new Generative AI Database, featuring 35+ companies leading the sector.Read more

Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive
startups Finance

Growth Wanes at Instacart, Gopuff

Photo: Instacart CEO Fidji Simo. Photo by Getty.

Grocery upstarts Instacart and Gopuff haven’t been able to deliver two things at once this year: growth and profits.

Privately held Instacart disappointed some investors last week by reporting the number of grocery orders it facilitated declined by 2% in the first quarter from the same period last year, and was flat compared to last year’s fourth quarter, people familiar with the matter said. The company’s gross transaction volume—the amount of money customers spend on grocery orders—inched up by just 3% from the same period last year.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
The Briefing apple facebook
Let The Mixed-Reality Headset Games Begin
By Scott Thurm · June 1, 2023 5:00 PM PDT
A screenshot from the Meta Quest 3 launch video.
You don’t need special glasses to see why Meta Platforms announced its latest mixed-reality headset, the Quest 3, on Thursday, just days before Apple is expected to unveil its own entry to the field. CEO Mark Zuckerberg has literally bet the company, and its name, on the metaverse, but the results so far have been disappointing. It’s been almost a decade since Meta, née Facebook, stepped...
Latest Briefs
 
California Assembly Passes News Bill Opposed by Meta
By Isabelle Sarraf · June 1, 2023
Ella Irwin, Twitter’s Head Trust and Safety, Resigns
By Erin Woo · June 1, 2023
SentinelOne’s Shares Plunge 35%
By Akash Pasricha · June 1, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Art by Clark Miller
The AI Age e-commerce ai
How to Grease a Chatbot: E-Commerce Companies Seek a Backdoor Into AI Responses
By Chris Stokel-Walker
When Andy Wilson’s company received its first successful client referral through ChatGPT, he was shaken to his core.
Chris Britt, co-founder and CEO of Chime.
Exclusive startups Finance
Chime’s Slowdown Highlights Limits of Bank Disruptors
By Mark Matousek and Erin Woo
Chime found a way to offer zero-fee banking services without being a bank itself. But that approach is starting to show its limits.
Art by Clark Miller.
Exclusive startups crypto
MoonPay CEO, Other Executives Cashed Out Before Crypto Business Dropped
By Aidan Ryan
In November 2021, just as crypto prices were hitting all-time highs, MoonPay—a crypto payments startup that celebrities including Jimmy Fallon and Paris Hilton had praised for its non-fungible token “concierge” service— announced it had completed its first ever outside fundraising: an eye-popping $555 million round at a $3.4 billion valuation from investors including Tiger Global Management and Coatue Management.
Art by Clark Miller
The Big Read markets Finance
The Master of Destruction Rides Again
By Michelle Celarier
In the spring of 2022, the irascible Wall Street short seller Marc Cohodes was in a particularly foul mood.
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Photo by Bloomberg
semiconductors ai
Why Nvidia Aids Cloud Rivals of AWS, Google and Microsoft
By Anissa Gardizy
Nvidia’s business of selling chips for artificial intelligence is going gangbusters, but the company faces a looming problem.
Tim Cook. Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive apple ar/vr
Apple’s Learning Curve: How Headset’s Design Caused Production Challenges
By Wayne Ma
If Apple unveils its long-awaited mixed-reality headset next week as expected, it will represent the company’s riskiest gamble on a new product since the iPhone.