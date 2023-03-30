Gumroad Turns a Profit After Price Hike

Gumroad, which provides tools to creators including landing pages and help with product sales, recorded the largest monthly profits in its 11-year history in recent months after raising prices.

Gumroad recorded net income of $82,270 in January, Sahil Lavingia, Gumroad’s founder and CEO, told its crowdfunding investors and creators Thursday in a presentation that was available via Zoom. Net income jumped to $834,422 in February, after Gumroad increased its prices. Revenue in February rose to $1.78 million, from $1.05 million in January; almost all of the increase went to the bottom line, according to financial data Lavingia shared at the meeting.