Hacking Mother’s Day: What Tech Leaders Are Buying the Moms in Their Lives

Dallin Bills’ family has a very specific Mother’s Day ritual. The Battery Ventures principal and his three kids, ages 7, 5 and 1, cut out hearts from colorful construction paper. On each paper heart, the group writes down their favorite things about their mom, Kayla, such as “I like it when Mom swings me on the swing” and “A word I think of when I think of Mommy is ‘I love you.’” Before Kayla wakes up, they tape the hearts to her bedroom door. The art project’s name is “heart attack.”

Your tradition may not be quite so elaborate (or so cute), but this is the time to do something special for the moms. (Mark it down: Mother’s Day is next Sunday, May 14). To gin up a few new gift ideas, we asked some of Silicon Valley’s best and brightest what they’re buying for Mother’s Day—“heart attacks” not required.