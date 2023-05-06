Sequoia Capital’s Mighty StruggleRead more

May 6, 2023 6:01 AM PDT

Dallin Bills’ family has a very specific Mother’s Day ritual. The Battery Ventures principal and his three kids, ages 7, 5 and 1, cut out hearts from colorful construction paper. On each paper heart, the group writes down their favorite things about their mom, Kayla, such as “I like it when Mom swings me on the swing” and “A word I think of when I think of Mommy is ‘I love you.’” Before Kayla wakes up, they tape the hearts to her bedroom door. The art project’s name is “heart attack.”

Your tradition may not be quite so elaborate (or so cute), but this is the time to do something special for the moms. (Mark it down: Mother’s Day is next Sunday, May 14). To gin up a few new gift ideas, we asked some of Silicon Valley’s best and brightest what they’re buying for Mother’s Day—“heart attacks” not required.

Get access to exclusive coverage
Read deeply reported stories from the largest newsroom in tech.
Latest Articles
 
Market Research culture
Hacking Mother’s Day: What Tech Leaders Are Buying the Moms in Their Lives
By Annie Goldsmith · May 6, 2023 6:01 AM PDT
Art by Clark Miller.
Dallin Bills’ family has a very specific Mother’s Day ritual. The Battery Ventures principal and his three kids, ages 7, 5 and 1, cut out hearts from colorful construction paper. On each paper heart, the group writes down their favorite things about their mom, Kayla, such as “I like it when Mom swings me on the swing” and “A word I think of when I think of Mommy is...
Latest Briefs
 
DOJ Probing Binance Over Possible Russian Sanctions Violations
By Aidan Ryan · May 5, 2023
Sequoia Let LPs Withdraw Capital Early From Evergreen Fund
By Kate Clark · May 5, 2023
Instacart’s Order Volume Growth Slows in First Quarter
By Martin Peers · May 5, 2023
Stay in the know
Receive a summary of the day's top tech news—distilled into one email.
Access on the go
View stories on our mobile app and tune into our weekly podcast.
Join live video Q&A’s
Deep-dive into topics like startups and autonomous vehicles with our top reporters and other executives.
Enjoy a clutter-free experience
Read without any banner ads.
Roelof Botha, senior steward of Sequoia Capital. Photo-illustration by Clark Miller for The Information (photo Getty)
The Big Read venture capital
Sequoia Capital’s Mighty Struggle
By Kate Clark and Abram Brown
One day in March, Sequoia Capital assembled a show of force: a private summit on artificial intelligence hosted at the firm’s airy offices in San Francisco’s Mission District.
Ryan Williams, CEO of Cadre. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups venture capital
Faded Hype for Real Estate Tech Leaves Cadre, Others Scrambling
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
A flock of big-name investors—Andreessen Horowitz, Thrive Capital, Founders Fund and even Jack Ma and George Soros—piled into Cadre six years ago at an $800 million valuation, seeing potential in its promise to bring commercial real estate investing to the masses.
Sam Altman in Tokyo in April. Photo by AP
Exclusive startups ai
OpenAI’s Losses Doubled to $540 Million as It Developed ChatGPT
By Erin Woo and Amir Efrati
OpenAI’s losses roughly doubled to around $540 million last year as it developed ChatGPT and hired key employees from Google, according to three people with knowledge of the startup’s financials.
Photo by Bloomberg
Exclusive microsoft ai
Scared of Leaking Data to ChatGPT? Microsoft Tests a Private Alternative
By Aaron Holmes and Jon Victor
Not everyone trusts OpenAI’s ChatGPT. While the new artificial intelligence–powered chatbot has proved popular with some businesses looking to automate business tasks, other companies, such as banks, have avoided adopting ChatGPT for fear that their employees would inadvertently give the chatbot proprietary information when they use it.
Data Point
Pay Falls for Many Tech Workers as the Downturn Hits Home
By Kalley Huang
Reduced profits and declining share prices hit many tech workers last year where it hurts—in their wallets.
Art by Mike Sullivan.
Exclusive ai
TikTok Is Developing AI-Generated Video Disclosures as Deepfakes Rise
By Kaya Yurieff
Some viral TikTok videos may soon show a new type of label: that it’s made by AI. The ByteDance-owned app is developing a tool for content creators to disclose they used generative artificial intelligence in making their videos, according to a person with direct knowledge of the efforts.