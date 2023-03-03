Eric Zhu, 15, was zooming me from his high school bathroom. “We got kicked out of the janitor’s closet,” he explained, holding up a pink hall pass that lets him leave class anytime he wants. (He said he had to fabricate some “urinary issues” to convince his school to give it to him.)

The boys’ room is now where Zhu and his co-chief technology officer Micah Johnson, 16, takes their investor calls—and they get a lot of them. A 10th grader from Carmel, Ind., Zhu has raised about $1 million from investors including GitHub’s cofounder Tom Preston Werner, Soma Capital and Eric Bahn from Hustle Fund for his company, Aviato. It's startup database that helps automate sourcing for investors and lets founders submit video pitches to investors.

For most teenagers, the remote learning spurred by the pandemic was disastrous for their education. In some U.S. school districts, students fell behind by an entire grade level, according to researchers from Stanford's Graduate School of Education. But for Zhu and a tiny sliver of ambitious and entrepreneurially minded teenagers, the countless hours of lockdown, coupled with unlimited access to their computers and minimal adult supervision, bore a different result.