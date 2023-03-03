March 3, 2023 9:00 AM PST

Eric Zhu, 15, was zooming me from his high school bathroom. “We got kicked out of the janitor’s closet,” he explained, holding up a pink hall pass that lets him leave class anytime he wants. (He said he had to fabricate some “urinary issues” to convince his school to give it to him.)

The boys’ room is now where Zhu and his co-chief technology officer Micah Johnson, 16, takes their investor calls—and they get a lot of them. A 10th grader from Carmel, Ind., Zhu has raised about $1 million from investors including GitHub’s cofounder Tom Preston Werner, Soma Capital and Eric Bahn from Hustle Fund for his company, Aviato. It's startup database that helps automate sourcing for investors and lets founders submit video pitches to investors.

For most teenagers, the remote learning spurred by the pandemic was disastrous for their education. In some U.S. school districts, students fell behind by an entire grade level, according to researchers from Stanford's Graduate School of Education. But for Zhu and a tiny sliver of ambitious and entrepreneurially minded teenagers, the countless hours of lockdown, coupled with unlimited access to their computers and minimal adult supervision, bore a different result.

The Wunderkind Issue
Plight of the Wunderkind: The Hidden Struggles of Tech’s Teenage Entrepreneurs
By Margaux MacColl · March 3, 2023 9:00 AM PST
Art by Clark Miller
On October 19, 2020, Jai Bhavnani paced around his University of Southern California dorm room in his pajamas, sending nervous Snapchats to his friends. It would either be a night for celebration or one for damage control. Los Angeles native Bhavnani, who was just 18 years old at the time, had founded the decentralized finance platform Rari Capital with two other teenagers half a year earlier....
Twitter CEO Elon Musk. Art: Shane Burke/Photo: Bloomberg
Exclusive ai
Fighting ‘Woke AI,’ Musk Recruits Team to Develop OpenAI Rival
By Jon Victor and Jessica E. Lessin
Elon Musk has approached artificial intelligence researchers in recent weeks about forming a new research lab to develop an alternative to ChatGPT, the high-profile chatbot made by the startup OpenAI, according to two people with direct knowledge of the effort and a third person briefed on the conversations.
Patrick Collison, CEO and co-founder of Stripe, left, and John Collison, president and co-founder of Stripe. Photo by Bloomberg.
Deals
Stripe Cuts Valuation to $50 Billion After Facing Fundraising Hurdles
By Maria Heeter and Cory Weinberg
Stripe has cut the valuation for its multi-billion-dollar fundraising by about 10% to around $50 billion, according to two people familiar with the situation, underlining the challenges that Stripe has faced in completing the fundraising.
Stripe CEO and co-founder Patrick Collison. Photo by Getty.
Exclusive markets startups
Stripe’s Search for Billions Nears an End, But It Hasn’t Been Easy
By Maria Heeter, Cory Weinberg and Kate Clark
A place on Stripe’s roster of investors was once one of the most exclusive and highly coveted seats in tech.
Photo by Getty Images.
The Briefing google ai
Alphabet Needs to Replace Sundar Pichai
By Martin Peers
Shareholders in Alphabet are sending the company a message: It’s time for some drastic action. After a sharp slump in the past few weeks, Alphabet stock is up just 1.9% so far this year compared to the Nasdaq’s 10% rise.
Photo by Bloomberg.
True Value markets startups
Why Stripe Is Cheaper Than Adyen
By Cory Weinberg
Stripe has been blessed with a few big advantages over its Netherlands-based digital payments rival, Adyen.
Gemini founders Cameron Winklevoss and Tyler Winklevoss. Photo by Getty.
crypto
How Crypto’s Costly Payments Problems Surfaced at Gemini
By Aidan Ryan
Crypto was supposed to revolutionize payments. But crypto firms are still getting tripped up with old-school banking problems.