How Chess.com Became ‘the Wild West of the Streaming World’

When Michael Brancato began working with Chess.com in late 2017, it wasn’t particularly popular. A product manager at Twitch, Brancato was tapped to spearhead a two-year partnership between the chess site and the video streaming giant, hoping to grow the 1,500-year-old game’s reputation as a legitimate e-sport. He had his work cut out for him.

Chess.com, which was launched a decade earlier by former Brigham Young University dorm mates Erik Allebest and Jay Severson, relaunched in 2016 with a redesign, new in-game analysis features, and easy setup for live chess tournaments and matches, all available in 52 languages. But despite the company’s best efforts to revamp the site, its dedicated members were dissatisfied. The platform only attracted around 230,000 players a day. “At that time, there were very few people making content for chess anywhere,” said Brancato, who left Twitch last year to become Chess.com’s vice president of e-sports. “They correctly saw it as a really big, untapped opportunity.”