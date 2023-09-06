How Deel Became Payout Provider for Prop Trading Firms, Including Site Frozen by CFTC

Four-year-old Deel has become one of the fastest-growing and most valuable startups by positioning itself as a way for businesses to hire contract employees anywhere in a snap. What the human resources startup doesn’t talk about in its prolific marketing is the fact that the company, last valued by investors at $12 billion, has also become the exclusive way nearly a dozen websites in a high-risk corner of retail investing say they pay traders.

The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission froze the assets of one of the largest trading sites—MyForexFunds—last week, accusing it of defrauding investors. That suit followed an inquiry by The Information to the agency about the site, which pays traders using Deel and crypto.