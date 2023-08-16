How Eight AI Coding Assistants Stack Up

Is Ruth Porat’s New Job at Alphabet a Coronation or a Last Dance?Read more

Chart by Shane Burke.
Hello!

One of the earliest companies to commercialize generative AI was GitHub, the Microsoft-owned code repository, which released its AI coding assistant Copilot under preview in June 2021. Powered by OpenAI’s technology, the assistant quickly captured the hearts of developers by giving them a tool that suggests code fragments while they type, similar to autocomplete in Gmail. Last September, just a few months after GitHub began charging developers $10 per month for Copilot, users were accepting 30% of its suggestions. Today, that number has jumped to 46%, according to GitHub.

But Copilot is no longer the only game in town. In the past year, Sequoia Capital, CapitalG and even OpenAI itself have financed coding assistant startups that aim to leapfrog GitHub’s, even as other tech incumbents like Amazon and Google join the race. In the future, these assistants could also help developers with everything from explaining what a line of code does to fixing bugs.

Unless you're running an AI startup, it's tough to raise money these days. That's especially true for crypto companies, where global venture funding fell by 78% in the first half compared to the same period last year, according to data from PitchBook.Crypto focused venture capitalists still have plenty of money to put to work though, and several have told me that they've increasingly been...
In February, after Alphabet had put the finishing touches on the technology giant's 2023 plan, CEO Sundar Pichai and Chief Financial Officer Ruth Porat sat down to brainstorm about the future of the organization and its people.
In April, Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai took an unusual step: merging two large artificial intelligence teams—with distinct cultures and code—to catch up to and surpass OpenAI and other rivals.
Tome, a startup that uses artificial intelligence to make it easier to create and design presentations, has talked to investors about raising new money that could double its valuation to up to $600 million, according to two people with direct knowledge of the discussions.
On November 16, 2022, Silicon Valley came to Washington—specifically, to the airy, upscale Italian restaurant Piccolina da Centrolina, where the evening's co-host, Andreessen Horowitz general partner Katherine Boyle, was waiting.
Asset manager Yieldstreet is near a deal to buy Cadre, a once-promising real estate investment firm whose value has fallen sharply in recent years, said people familiar with the situation.
Meta Platforms plans to build only around a thousand units of the first generation of its augmented-reality glasses due out next year, a tiny batch that it will just use for internal development and to demonstrate the device to the public.