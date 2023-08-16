How Eight AI Coding Assistants Stack Up

Hello!

One of the earliest companies to commercialize generative AI was GitHub, the Microsoft-owned code repository, which released its AI coding assistant Copilot under preview in June 2021. Powered by OpenAI’s technology, the assistant quickly captured the hearts of developers by giving them a tool that suggests code fragments while they type, similar to autocomplete in Gmail. Last September, just a few months after GitHub began charging developers $10 per month for Copilot, users were accepting 30% of its suggestions. Today, that number has jumped to 46%, according to GitHub.

But Copilot is no longer the only game in town. In the past year, Sequoia Capital, CapitalG and even OpenAI itself have financed coding assistant startups that aim to leapfrog GitHub’s, even as other tech incumbents like Amazon and Google join the race. In the future, these assistants could also help developers with everything from explaining what a line of code does to fixing bugs.