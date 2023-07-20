How Eight Social Networks Have Treated Disappearing Stories

As the chart above shows, most social networks have dabbled with a feature, often dubbed disappearing stories, that lets users post photos or videos that are set to disappear off the app after a set amount of time, typically 24 hours. Twitch earlier this month announced it was jumping into the fray.

The offering from Amazon-owned Twitch comes more than a decade after Snapchat made automatic deletion of its users’ videos and photos a defining feature of its app. The ability to temporarily share content in an informal way quickly caught on for a generation of Millennials, like Snapchat co-founder Evan Spiegel, who had grown tired of having their digital footprints trail them into perpetuity.