How Instagram Can Keep Threads Growth Going

On Friday, my colleague Sylvia and I published a behind-the-scenes report on how Instagram, after mulling a Twitter-type rival years ago, quickly moved to launch its text-based app Threads after Elon Musk took over Twitter. What struck me from our reporting is how much Instagram focused on creators from the start—even more so, according to some creator managers, than when Instagram launched TikTok rival Reels in 2020.

“This time around, it felt very supported and communicated and felt very ‘first access’ to creators,” compared to past launches, said Victoria Bachan, president at creator management company Whalar Talent. Creators “knew it was coming. No one was left in the dark. It’s something [Meta] did well here.”