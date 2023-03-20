How Meta Verified Compares to Other Social Subscriptions

Pegged as a bundle “to help creators establish their presence” on its platforms, Meta Verified grants subscribers a blue checkmark, extra protection from impersonation and a direct line to customer support for an $11.99 monthly price tag (or $14.99 on mobile). But it will no longer include an increase in visibility and reach for paid users. After testing out the feature, Meta received feedback that the visibility boost was causing users confusion, according to a spokesperson.

It joins a crowded slate of subscriptions offered by social networks, as the chart above shows.