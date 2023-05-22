Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.
How Meta’s Acquisition of Giphy Went South

Photo: Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.

When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company. Instead, Giphy’s once-promising business has atrophied under Meta’s ownership, making finding a buyer a tall order.

Meta killed Giphy’s nascent ad sales operation immediately after completing the purchase in May 2020. Making matters worse, the U.K. regulator, the Competition and Markets Authority, forced Meta to silo Giphy’s operations from the rest of the company during its yearslong antitrust review. Giphy staffers were forbidden to speak freely with their colleagues at the parent company.

How Meta's Acquisition of Giphy Went South
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan and Maria Heeter · May 22, 2023 6:00 AM PDT
Graphic by Shane Burke. Photos via Shutterstock/Wikimedia.
When a U.K. antitrust regulator initially ordered Meta Platforms to sell Giphy 18 months ago, it hoped to ensure that the startup—a library for animated images known as GIFs—would prosper as an independent company. Instead, Giphy’s once-promising business has atrophied under Meta’s ownership, making finding a buyer a tall order. Meta killed Giphy’s nascent ad sales...
China Telcos to Stop Buying Micron Products Over National Security
By Wayne Ma · May 21, 2023
Meta in Talks With Magic Leap Over AR Deal
By Sylvia Varnham O'Regan · May 21, 2023
Neeva Shuts Down Search Engine Ahead of Snowflake Deal
By Martin Peers · May 20, 2023
Workers at a Veho facility in Atlanta in 2021. Photo by Bloomberg.
Exclusive startups e-commerce
SoftBank-Backed Veho Struggles as Logistics Startups Fail to Deliver
By Ann Gehan
After landing nearly $300 million from investors including SoftBank and Tiger Global Management in back-to-back funding rounds in late 2021 and early 2022, delivery startup Veho planned an ambitious expansion that would bring its home dropoff services to 50 cities across the U.S.
Art via Unsplash
google ai
Open-Source AI Is Gaining on Google and ChatGPT
By Jon Victor
In February, Meta Platforms set off an explosion of artificial intelligence development when it gave academics access to sophisticated machine-learning models that can understand conversational language.
Sridhar Ramaswamy. Photo by Getty
Exclusive enterprise ai
Snowflake in Talks to Buy Search Startup Neeva in AI Push
By Kevin McLaughlin, Jon Victor and Amir Efrati
Database software provider Snowflake has been in advanced talks to acquire Neeva, a search startup founded by former top Google ad tech executive Sridhar Ramaswamy, according to a person with direct knowledge of the discussions.
Art by Clark Miller.
Opinion policy ai
AI Will Destroy Jobs. So What Are We Going to Do About It?
By Ben Parr
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s appearance on Capitol Hill this morning is a powerful signal of just how quickly generative artificial intelligence has changed our lives.
What'll you have? Expensify CEO and founder David Barrett has high hopes for his workspace-cafe-lounge concept in San Francisco. Art by Clark Miller
The 1:1 culture
A Lounge, an Office and a Strike Against Silicon Valley’s ‘Factory Mentality’
By Jon Steinberg
On May 9, Expensify issued a quarterly earnings report that even its likable longtime CEO couldn’t soften.
Photo by Shutterstock.
Exclusive Finance
PayPal, Under Shareholder Pressure, Looks to Sell Xoom
By Cory Weinberg and Maria Heeter
PayPal has been seeking buyers for Xoom, a service that allows people to transfer money internationally, according to a person familiar with the matter.