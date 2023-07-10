Earlier this year, we started asking our readers to submit their questions about the creator economy. Today I answer questions on how startups can reach creators, the downside of repurposing posts and how much influencers really make.

Read previous Mailbag editions here and here. You can submit more questions through this page on The Information’s Forum, or feel free to email me directly [email protected].

What marketing channels are startups using to find creators (user acquisition) for their platforms?—Anonymous reader