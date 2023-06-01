How Social Media AI Chatbots Compare

After OpenAI’s ChatGPT took the world by storm six months ago, social media companies have been scrambling to join the cluster of tech giants integrating and adapting OpenAI's large language models or rival technology to their platforms to create conversational chatbots.

Snapchat was the first to enter the fray, launching its My AI chatbot, which is based on OpenAI’s ChatGPT technology, in February for its paying Snapchat+ subscribers. The company then widened availability of its chatbot to all global users for free in April, which is automatically pinned to the top of the app’s chat tab, above a user’s conversations with actual friends. Only users who pay the $4 a month for Snapchat+ can remove My AI from their chat feed, so its free users are stuck with it.