How Social Media Boosting Features Compare

Most social media platforms have a similar method for users to increase the visibility of their posts: pay to turn existing posts into revenue-generating advertisements. At least, that’s the case for Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Pinterest and TikTok, where users can pay for their post to show up in user’s feeds as an ad.

Facebook has allowed users to do this since 2007, while TikTok most recently introduced its Promote feature to all users in 2021. “Some brands really care about follower count, so if you have a paid strategy that is actively helping you increase the number of people you’re reaching, there’s a strong case to be made [to pay],” Mae Karwowski, CEO and founder of influencer marketing firm Obviously, told The Information.