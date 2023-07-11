How the ‘Kanoodle Queen’ Found Success on TikTok Shop

TikTok’s efforts to encourage its users to buy goods directly from the app, dubbed TikTok Shop, have gotten off to a slow start, as my colleagues reported earlier this year. But some influencers who have gained a following on the short-form video app have found some early success.

Arlene Resendiz, a 29-year-old tutor who teaches math tips and counts 1.5 million followers under her main TikTok handle @silentmath, generates most of her income from TikTok through branded partnerships, largely from puzzlemaker Kanoodle. She started using TikTok Shop this April after Educational Insights, the company behind Kanoodle, approached her about expanding to e-commerce. Since then, she has also been earning a commission from the puzzlemaker every time someone purchases a Kanoodle game from her shop, which she links to in the profiles of her online @kanoodlequeen account (115,300 followers) as well as her main account and in sponsored videos, where she often plays with the product. She also sells her own merchandise through her Shopify store.