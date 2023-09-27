How the SBF Trial Could Upend Crypto Policy

All eyes will be on the trial of Sam Bankman-Fried next week, which is set to kick off in a Manhattan court on Oct. 3. The trial will bring FTX and its dramatic collapse back into the news, which could spell trouble for crypto proponents who have been advocating for pro-crypto legislation in Washington.

“We realize it's going to be the major headline,” said Kristin Smith, CEO of the Blockchain Association, when we caught up during the Messari Mainnet conference in New York last week. “But we’ve got a pretty steady presence,” she added.