How to Get Creators Excited About Threads Again

By now, it’s no news that Threads has lost much of its initial buzz. Daily active users on the Android version of the Meta Platforms-owned app fell 79% to 10.3 million as of August 7 from a peak in early July, according to data analytics firm SimilarWeb. One problem: even creators, who tend to put in the time and effort to figure out new social apps, are saying they’re getting frustrated.

Take Duke Alexander Moore, a creator specializing in tax content with 3.5 million followers on TikTok. He joined Threads the day it launched during the first week of July and has 13,000 followers on the text-based app. He initially looked at it once or twice a day. But he hasn’t posted in two weeks, and he doesn’t open the app as frequently as he did at first. He says he mostly reposts content that he posts on other platforms, such as TikTok or YouTube.